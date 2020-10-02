ASSA ABLOY acquires Olimpia Hardware

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Olimpia Hardware, a leading glass hardware and accessories brand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"I am very pleased to welcome Olimpia into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes an important next step in our strategy to grow market leadership in emerging markets," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The addition of Olimpia complements our business in Latin America, further supporting the growing trend of openings utilizing glass and aluminum products," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

Olimpia was established in 1999 and serves Latin America and the Caribbean. ASSA ABLOY will continue to sell Olimpia branded products across the region.

Sales for 2019 amounted to about 13 MUSD (approx. 125 MSEK) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46-70-275-67-68

