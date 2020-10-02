Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness sorgt für Aufsehen an der Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
29.09.20
14:35 Uhr
20,180 Euro
+0,150
+0,75 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,68019,87009:10
19,75519,81009:10
PR Newswire
02.10.2020 | 08:46
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Olimpia Hardware

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Olimpia Hardware, a leading glass hardware and accessories brand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"I am very pleased to welcome Olimpia into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes an important next step in our strategy to grow market leadership in emerging markets," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The addition of Olimpia complements our business in Latin America, further supporting the growing trend of openings utilizing glass and aluminum products," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

Olimpia was established in 1999 and serves Latin America and the Caribbean. ASSA ABLOY will continue to sell Olimpia branded products across the region.

Sales for 2019 amounted to about 13 MUSD (approx. 125 MSEK) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46-70-275-67-68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-olimpia-hardware,c3209368

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3209368/1314065.pdf

Press release (PDF)

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.