Imaweb, a leading independent provider of customer relationship management ("CRM") solutions and dealership management systems ("DMS") for the automotive industry in Europe, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Evolutive, a leading distributor of DMS solutions in Belgium. Imaweb is backed by Providence Strategic Growth ("PSG"), the growth equity affiliate of premier asset management firm Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989 as an automotive industry software editor, Evolutive started distributing Imaweb's Datacar DMS in Belgium in 2002. As the exclusive distribution partner for Imaweb in Belgium, Evolutive serves more than 250 customers, including the Opel and PSA dealership networks.

Evolutive's specialist team, products and services will merge with Imaweb Benelux, which serves a customer base of 465 dealerships across the region. The combined team will continue to actively develop and distribute Datacar DMS and I'Car DMS. New models and features will be available for both products, which will cover all brands' certifications. Clients will benefit from an enhanced platform and being part of a leading pan-European provider of solutions for the automotive industry.

Patrick Prajs, CEO of Imaweb, said, "We are very proud to welcome Evolutive to Imaweb, and elevate our relationship from partners to team members. We have always valued Evolutive's expertise and sales force. We see significant growth potential in Belgium and Benelux, which are important markets for Imaweb as we continue our strategy of European expansion."

Since its formation following PSG's investment in September 2019, Imaweb has become one of Europe's premier full-service providers of automotive CRM, DMS and other digital solutions. In the last 12 months, Imaweb has also completed the acquisitions of: TMS-Soft, one of only three non-governmental organizations authorized to issue vehicle registration credentials under the French system; ITMotive, a Netherlands-based distributor and servicer of DMS in the Benelux region; and Serinfer, the computer software segment of the Alvariño Group, a Spanish developer, distributor and supplier of DMS.

Imaweb

Imaweb is a leading developer and distributor of digital solutions for the automotive sector in Europe. The company was formed through the merger of Imaweb, a Spanish company dedicated to developing global customer management solutions for sales, marketing and after-sales, and DATAFIRST-I'Car Systems group, a French software development company for car manufacturers, group distributers and dealers, in 2019.

Evolutive

Evolutive is a software company that has been a local partner to Imaweb France since 2002. The Company offers: development, product implementation, personalized support, updates and upgrades. Evolutive's experience in the automotive industry has resulted in deep knowledge of both the market and the products, as well as an efficient user support service, which helps clients unlock the full potential of the software package. Through its specialist team of six, Evolutive's mission has always been serving customers' needs in IT systems when executing their core function: selling cars.

Providence Strategic Growth

PSG is an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"). Established in 2014, PSG focuses on growth equity investments in lower middle market software and technology-enabled service companies. Providence is a premier global asset management firm that pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 200 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education, software and services industries. PSG is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in London and Kansas City. For more information on PSG, please visit https://www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg, and for more information on Providence, please visit https://www.provequity.com.

