Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Fertigung des Covid-19-Schnelltestsytems startet! Milliarden-Konzern bestellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Frankfurt
02.10.20
08:07 Uhr
23,190 Euro
-0,760
-3,17 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,71022,94009:39
22,71022,93009:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2020 | 09:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth to acquire digital optimisation firm KnowledgeScape

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth confirms the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of KnowledgeScape, a global leader in digital optimisation solutions for the mineral processing industry.

The addition of KnowledgeScape's advanced solutions to FLSmidth's already robust digital ENABLR portfolio will deliver an expanded and exciting range of benefits to customers, from increased automation to improved reliability and enhanced productivity. The KnowledgeScape portfolio has documented capabilities in increasing the total output of a processing plant by 4-10%. At the same time, their solutions reduce power, water and reagent consumption, which contribute significantly to the goals of FLSmidth's MissionZero sustainability strategy.

"With this acquisition, FLSmidth reinforces a strong track record of M&A and integration, with special emphasis on the retention of local talent. This acquisition will further solidify FLSmidth as a leading supplier of digital optimisation to the minerals processing industry," adds Mikko Tepponen, CDO at FLSmidth.

Dustin Collins, CEO, KnowledgeScape, states: "We are excited to join FLSmidth and become a part of its amazing team of mining solutions experts. We are looking forward to providing FLSmidth customers with ever improving optimisation technologies that save costs, time, and drive sustainability."

Contacts

Media inquiries
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. With MissionZero, our 2030 ambition is to enable zero emission and zero waste

Attachment

  • Press Release FLSmidth KnowledgeScape (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0094a376-1d12-46ac-b72d-cf1ea7c0f8a0)
FLSMIDTH & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.