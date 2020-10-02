American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Do Self-Directed IRAs Help Real Estate Investors During

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Might a Self-Directed IRA be an ideal vehicle for a retirement plan during an unforeseen event, like the COVID-19 pandemic? Although investors around the world continue to wait for statistics related to the fallout of this global pandemic, one thing is clear: those investors who have built a solid foundation for their retirement are going to continue enjoying that foundation even after the main threats from COVID-19 pass.

But what is that foundation, and what does it look like? That is the topic of a recent post at American IRA, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm examined how a Self-Directed IRA might help some investors prepare for unforeseen events, also known as "black swans." For an individual investor, using a Self-Directed IRA with a high-quality real estate property, for example, can be a tremendous way to build potential growth in a portfolio that does not rely on the individual swings of the stock market.

The article also mentioned that with a Self-Directed IRA, investors will already be used to having property managers handle the work, which means that even in the midst of a pandemic, property investors can enjoy a remote way of building a retirement nest egg. Even before "social distancing" became part of the nomenclature, investors with a Self-Directed IRA had gotten used to the peculiar rules of retirement investing with real estate, in which they have to keep the property separate from their personal investments.

The end-result, according to the post, is a method of investing that is highly adaptable to the world during-and potentially after-COVID-19. With investors managing their real estate property (through a property manager), they can continue to focus on the day to day aspects of their lives. As long as the property is a strong investment, it can continue to generate returns even in the midst of a pandemic.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC. The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

