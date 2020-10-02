DIGI: Senior: The Entrepreneur Turned Music Artist Is Launching a Song from His Upcoming Album

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Up-and-coming music artist, Senior, is showing people that it is possible to pursue as many dreams as one can handle in a lifetime. The thriving entrepreneur who runs several companies decided to pursue his music career on top of running his businesses. The first single titled "Made It Bigger"from his upcoming album called I Feel Better Alone will be launched this coming September 30, 2020.

Through Senior's example, people can draw inspiration from the effort he puts in to maintain a balanced lifestyle despite the many responsibilities he handles as an entrepreneur. His decision to pursue his music career only goes to show that one cannot really shelf a strong passion for something long-term.

"Apart from music I am running TripleOne, an upcoming decentralized company that will allow people to collaborate throughout the development of the whole business itself. I think being able to record my first song while managing and running dozens of companies was my main accomplishment. It shows that it is possible to do pretty much anything in life although time is limited," Senior explains.

Where it concerns his music, Senior is a fan of reality and what it has to offer. He owes his remarkable lyrics to his many life experiences that taught him resilience and the value of maintaining positivity in one's life no matter how hard circumstances may get. The young artist wants to impart hope and inspiration to people who hear his songs. At a time such as this when the whole world is tested beyond measure, people need to be able to connect and relate with a song that speaks to them. Senior believes in the importance of making a human connection and through his songs, he intends to make a lasting impact on the lives of millions of people all over the world.

"My goal is to share my stories and life experiences and connect people together. There are a lot of crazy ideas and stories coming up with my songs. I hope to give a positive impact on people around the world. I want people to learn from my songs and to relate to what we've been going through and currently going through during our journey in life," Senior adds.

Senior was also inspired to pursue a music career through his younger brother, who shared memorable moments with him during times they would sing together. As young as 13, Senior was already passionate about music. He was motivated further after receiving inspiring feedback from netizens on his Instagram account where he would post snippets of songs. Convinced that people are drawn to his singing voice and that he has what it takes to make it in the music industry, he made a life-changing decision to go for it.

As early as now, Senior sees himself going on international tours in the near future to promote his music. He looks forward to working with sensational music artists and being featured alongside them in different media platforms. He may just be starting out, but the launching of his album on October 15, 2020, will definitely change his life dramatically.

Find out more about Senior's music by following him onSpotify. Follow him on Facebook andInstagram for updates on his latest projects.

