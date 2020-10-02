Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (RT-CGM) System and why it should be considered for wider access in the UK

EDINBURGH, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --This long-term health economic analysis was performed to establish the cost-effectiveness for funding of the Dexcom G6 versus fingerstick testing. It examines UK-based type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients with elevated HbA1c. These elevated levels can increase the risk of developing diabetes-related complications. The Dexcom G6 falls well below the cost-effectiveness threshold set by NICE in order to be recommended for NHS funding.

