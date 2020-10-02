Anzeige
Freitag, 02.10.2020
Fertigung des Covid-19-Schnelltestsytems startet! Milliarden-Konzern bestellt
WKN: A0D9T1 ISIN: US2521311074 
PR Newswire
02.10.2020 | 09:34
Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (RT-CGM) System and why it should be considered for wider access in the UK

EDINBURGH, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --This long-term health economic analysis was performed to establish the cost-effectiveness for funding of the Dexcom G6 versus fingerstick testing. It examines UK-based type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients with elevated HbA1c. These elevated levels can increase the risk of developing diabetes-related complications. The Dexcom G6 falls well below the cost-effectiveness threshold set by NICE in order to be recommended for NHS funding.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305734/DexCom_Infographic.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/553571/Dexcom_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305607/DexCom_Infographic.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
