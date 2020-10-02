Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Fertigung des Covid-19-Schnelltestsytems startet! Milliarden-Konzern bestellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870740 ISIN: FI0009000459 Ticker-Symbol: HUKI 
Tradegate
01.10.20
13:36 Uhr
43,140 Euro
+1,120
+2,67 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,98043,10010:17
42,98043,10010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2020 | 09:53
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.10.2020 AT 10:45

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting, held on April 29, 2020, resolved to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Board and to adopt the Charter of the Shareholders' Nomination Board. The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and, if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company have a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. on August 31.

The following composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been confirmed:

  • Antti Arjava, Secretary General, The Finnish Cultural Foundation (Chairman)
  • Annika Ekman, Head of Direct Equity Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Johan Ståhl, Portfolio Manager, Lannebo Fonder
  • Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huhtamaki (Expert member)

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 18,800 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.

HUHTAMAKI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.