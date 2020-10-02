NOTICE, OCTOBER 02, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 149986) FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 15,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 05, 2020 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy's share: Trading code: FARON ISIN code: FI4000153309 Orderbook id: 185076 Number of shares: 46,814,747 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260