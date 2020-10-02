SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced an interview with COO H.K. Cheong and Vice President Kevin White, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Cheong and White discuss the Company's global solar operations and plans to spin out its Orange Power subsidiary.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/BZoq1-V2IAU

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

