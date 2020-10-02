On October 1, 2020, Konecranes Oyj (Konecranes) and Cargotec Oyj (Cargotec) announced a plan to combine the two companies through Cargotec making a recommended public share exchange offer to Konecranes shareholders. Options and Forwards in Konecranes (KCR1V3) will be delisted as of October 5, 2020. There are no active series on Konecranes. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792854