Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN US64110W1027, Wertpapier-Name: NETEASE INC. ADR/5 , wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
02.10.2020 08:25:46 19 378,3
02.10.2020 08:27:02 8 378,3
02.10.2020 08:27:15 7 375,25
02.10.2020 08:27:28 6 375,35
02.10.2020 08:30:13 9 374,65
02.10.2020 08:30:23 9 373,6
02.10.2020 08:35:40 100 381,2
02.10.2020 08:36:18 15 377,05
02.10.2020 08:51:46 9 365
02.10.2020 09:02:33 40 365
02.10.2020 09:03:00 15 362
Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 78,5 EUR
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
02.10.2020 08:25:46 19 378,3
02.10.2020 08:27:02 8 378,3
02.10.2020 08:27:15 7 375,25
02.10.2020 08:27:28 6 375,35
02.10.2020 08:30:13 9 374,65
02.10.2020 08:30:23 9 373,6
02.10.2020 08:35:40 100 381,2
02.10.2020 08:36:18 15 377,05
02.10.2020 08:51:46 9 365
02.10.2020 09:02:33 40 365
02.10.2020 09:03:00 15 362
Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 78,5 EUR
NETEASE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de