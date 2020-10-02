Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN US64110W1027, Wertpapier-Name: NETEASE INC. ADR/5 , wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:Datum Zeit Volumen Preis02.10.2020 08:25:46 19 378,302.10.2020 08:27:02 8 378,302.10.2020 08:27:15 7 375,2502.10.2020 08:27:28 6 375,3502.10.2020 08:30:13 9 374,6502.10.2020 08:30:23 9 373,602.10.2020 08:35:40 100 381,202.10.2020 08:36:18 15 377,0502.10.2020 08:51:46 9 36502.10.2020 09:02:33 40 36502.10.2020 09:03:00 15 362Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 78,5 EUR