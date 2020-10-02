Pool Corp. Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 7:S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pool Corp. (NASD:POOL) will replace E*TRADE Financial Corp. (NASD:ETFC) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) will replace Pool in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASD:CFFN) will replace Neogen in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is acquiring E*TRADE Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will replace Delphi Technologies plc (NYSE:DLPH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) will replace Simpson Manufacturing in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is acquiring Delphi Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.Renasant Corp. (NASD:RNST) will replace Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Newpark Resources is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:S&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji.comms@spglobal.comIndex Governance InquiriesIGCC@spglobal.com