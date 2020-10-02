Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja are creating AI technology that will collaborate with the human brain, creating faster, more advanced thought processes and diagnostic tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005063/en/

Andy Khawaja and AIDP plan to unlock new human capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Foglets.com says, "the human brain operates at 1 exaFLOP, which is equivalent to a billion billion calculations per second." They describe the human brain as a "tangled, seemingly random mess of neurons that do not behave in a predictable manner."

AIDP is working on its pioneer program "ISABELLA" that will pair AI technology with the human brain. They claim that collaborating the two will unlock new capabilities in every human aspect. As a place to start, they will explore AI and human collaboration in critical thinking, health diagnostics, and even psychology.

Andy Khawaja and AIDP are exploring vast data sets and integrating them into a system that is constantly absorbing and learning. This technology will be able to weigh hundreds of millions of potential outcomes in one second.

"We are lucky to have access to so much data countless amounts of research and analysis. It is time that we integrate data sets into a more advanced system that is capable of learning, understanding, and perceiving things," says Andy Khawaja, "…the collaboration of the human mind and artificial intelligence is within our reach."

The US Institute of Medicine attributes about 80,000 deaths per year to wrong diagnosis. AI technology can help more accurately identify and diagnose illnesses.

Andy Khawaja added, "The abilities of what is to come will not only compete with the world's greatest minds, but it will surpass them. We will better diagnose illness and ailments to save lives. We will have tools that will help us think and process on a whole new level."

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005063/en/

Contacts:

David Herzog

support@AI-DP.com