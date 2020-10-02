Scientists at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have developed a new 'chemical innovation', for the deposition of perovskite solar cells onto a substrate. The method is shown to produce cells at better than 23% efficiency, that remained stable after 500 hours testing at a raised temperature.Scientists led by Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) demonstrated a new deposition method for perovskite solar cells using formamidinium (FA) as the organic 'a site' of the structure. The best performing perovskite solar cells to date have used methylammonium (MA) ...

