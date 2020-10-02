Euretina: OD-OS presents Navilas Pro as an affordable entry to the digital ecosystem of navigated laser

TELTOW, Germany, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the first virtual EURETINA Congress, OD-OS presents its affordable entry to the digital ecosystem of navigated retinal laser therapy. The Navilas Laser System 577s Pro supports precise and fast treatments of common retinal diseases. It comes with the core tracking, mapping and registration technology of retina navigation combined with flexible upgrade options for advanced patient comfort, reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration of external diagnostic images and a DICOM interface.

During and after the Euretina weekend, October 2-4, 2020, ophthalmologists can book a virtual demo of the Navilas Pro to see the handling in a simulated treatment scenario with our clinical team.

Please request such a meeting in the digital space via the OD-OS booth at Euretina 2020 or via the OD-OS website www.od-os.com (independent from Euretina participation).

Watch video trailer: https://youtu.be/aLNgBsncb9M

With the Navilas Laser System, OD-OS has successfully revolutionized the retinal laser market. In many clinics, retinal laser treatments are still performed with manually operated single spot or multispot laser systems which only provide a small slit lamp view on the retina. The high-resolution color fundus image of the all-digital Navilas Laser System provides better overview during treatment. Caution zones on sensible areas like the fovea and the optic disk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and therefore highly precise lasering.1 As a result, over the past years navigated laser technology has been adopted by leading institutions around the world.

The Navilas Pro combines the advantages of retina navigation with a competitive price point while flexibly growing with application needs. Navilas supports panretinal photocoagulation with uniform spot distribution which is faster and less painful for patients than PRP treatment with conventional slit-lamp lasers.2,3 This way, doctors may perform more treatments in less time contributing to higher economic efficiency.

Prof. Albert Augustin, Städtisches Klinikum Karlsruhe: "Our experience in everyday clinical practice shows that the treatment with Navilas is much faster and, based on this, reduces the number of laser sessions, so that we can cope better with the steadily growing number of patients. Our patients report less pain than with conventional lasers."

"As therapists, we value, among other things, the targeted spot planning with defined spacing. This increases safety during focal treatments and supports secure closure of foramina even in the far periphery."

To learn more about the digital ecosystem of navigated retinal laser including the Navilas Pro, please visit. https://www.od-os.com/navilas-laser-system/

