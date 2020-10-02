The Italian authorities have awarded four solar projects in yet another undersubscribed renewables tender, with the nation's top clean energy association criticizing the auctions for being uncompetitive. The lowest price for PV came in at €0.064 ($0.075)/kWh.Gestore dei Servizi Energetici, the Italian energy agency, allocated 313.9 MW of renewables capacity in the country's third clean-energy auction, for projects with capacities above 1 MW. The procurement exercise, which drew bids for 329.9 MW of capacity, was undersubscribed. The government initially hoped to assign 936.1 MW of new projects. ...

