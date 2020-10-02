With reference to an announcement made public by Reginn hf. (symbol: REGINN) on September 28, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on October 5, 2020. ISIN IS0000021301 Company name Reginn hf. Total share capital before the increase 1.783.152.097 Increase in share capital 40.000.000 Total share capital following the increase 1.823.152.097 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol REGINN Orderbook ID 88769