"Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing surgical procedures are driving the medical devices market growth. However, the rising costs of medical devices and evolving healthcare regulations are expected to restrain the medical devices industry growth," says a medical devices market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a medical device services provider in North America, faced growing threats from competitors in product development and go-to-market activities. The client also faced difficulties in anticipating competitors' activities, understanding past market disruptions, and planning future market opportunities and disruptions. Additionally, the rapid technological advances and low barriers led to increasing competition in the medical devices market. Therefore, the client approached Infiniti's experts to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions. During the five-week engagement, the medical device services provider sought to anticipate competitors' activities, assess competitors' market positioning effectiveness, and gain a strategic advantage in the medical devices market.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the client, that included the following:

Competitive intelligence study to uncover the key strategies of relevant competitors, pricing tactics, and relevant strategic partnerships

Company profiling and analysis to gather comprehensive insights from top medical companies, while taking into consideration factors such as competitors' investments and end-customers

Customer intelligence study to provide actionable insights to the client relating to the key criteria for medical devices vendor selection

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution enabled the medical device services provider to understand the competitive landscape and establish an ongoing intelligence operation that provided strategic agility in the face of rapid innovation. They also identified technologies and processes leveraged by competitors and identified the top medical devices outsourcing companies to help them at the time of immediate requirements. The medical devices company successfully met their immediate priorities and attained faster time to market, consequently reducing operational costs by 23%. Additionally, the client understood their competitors' investment into R&D and new technologies and anticipated competitors' strategies. Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions positioned the medical devices market client to make more fully informed investment and commercial decisions quickly.

