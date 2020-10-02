Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP Welcomes Associate Attorney Jessica Hill

SCARSDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / The law firm of Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP, located in Scarsdale, N.Y., is pleased to announce the addition of Jessica Hill as an associate attorney. Hill will concentrate her practice in consumer bankruptcy and small business restructuring.

Prior to joining Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP, Jessica Hill spent the past decade working for a boutique bankruptcy law firm in the Hudson Valley, first as a paralegal and then returning as an associate. She is a member of the Hudson Valley Bankruptcy Bar Association, Westchester County Bar Association and American Bar Association, as well as an active volunteer with The Rashad Jennings Foundation.



Jessica Hill, Associate, Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP

"Jessica has a proven track record of helping clients take charge of their money problems and regain control of their lives," said Dawn Kirby, Partner, Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP. "We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to our team. Her ability to anticipate clients' needs and commitment to ensuring they make the very best choices to obtain their 'fresh start' make her an invaluable asset to our firm."

Hill received a J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law, where she was recognized with the CATIC Foundation Award and the Academic Achievement Award for Highest Grade in Accounting for Lawyers. She is admitted to practice law in New York.

"As a bankruptcy attorney, the help and relief you can provide clients is extremely rewarding - I can almost see the weight being lifted off of their shoulders after the first meeting," said Jessica Hill. "Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP has a sterling reputation and extensive knowledge in the field of bankruptcy law. I'm excited to be part of the team."

The women-owned law firm of Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP focuses in the areas of corporate and individual bankruptcy, restructuring, real estate, commercial transactions, foreclosure defense and mortgage modification. Commercial clients range from sole proprietors and family-owned businesses to small public companies in a broad range of industries, including real estate, not-for-profit, technology, hospitality, healthcare, marketing, retail, legal, lending and automotive.

Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP is located at 700 Post Road, Suite 237, Scarsdale, N.Y. and can be reached at (914) 401-9500 or by visiting www.kacllp.com.

About Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP

The law firm of Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP works with individual and corporate clients to overcome their financial and legal challenges and move forward toward growth. The firm offers outside general counsel services for small- to medium-size businesses that have varying legal needs, but not the means to hire exclusive counsel in-house. Small- and middle-market companies can benefit from the firm's expertise in areas such as real estate, corporate turnarounds, strategic consulting, complex debt restructurings, and debtor bankruptcy. The firm's Westchester County location is conveniently situated to serve the needs of clients in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland Counties, and the lower Hudson Valley. Visit Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP online at www.kacllp.com.

