The United Kingdom respiratory devices market is expected to show good growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, TB, asthma, and sleep apnea, along with technological advancements and increasing applications in the home care settings.

There is a high incidence of respiratory diseases and these diseases have affected one in five people. These respiratory diseases are the third-largest cause of death in England (after cancer and cardiovascular disease). Lung cancer, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are also the biggest causes of death found in the United Kingdom. Among the European countries, the United Kingdom accounted for 82,601 deaths in 2016, as per the statistics published by Eurostat.

The incidence and mortality rates from respiratory diseases are higher, with the gap widening and leading to worse health outcomes. The most deprived communities have a higher incidence of smoking rates, exposure to higher levels of air pollution, poor housing conditions, and exposure to occupational hazards that are increasing respiratory disorders among the population. Furthermore, the medical devices industry of the United Kingdom is primarily comprised of small and medium-sized companies that are increasing the overall respiratory devices market.

Key Market Trends

Spirometers are Expected to be the Dominant Sub-segment in Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Over the Forecast Period

Spirometers help in diagnosing respiratory diseases, such as asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, and COPD. Furthermore, they can also be used to assess the shortness of breath, lung function before surgery, and the effect of medication.

The spirometers segment has been fueled by the recent technological advancements in the field of spirometry that include the development of small portable spirometers and the increasing accuracy, acceptability, and reproducibility of assessments with immediate feedback to the technician. Thus, the applications of spirometers make it easier for the patient to use this diagnostic device and is also increasingly adopted in hospitals and home care, globally, which is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the established companies for respiratory devices in United Kingdom include Medtronic, Philips, GSK, GE Healthcare etc. These companies present in the market are found focusing on product innovations, expansions, finding new markets, or innovating their core competency to expand their individual market share.

