Albert Boufarah: Al Boufarah Founder and President of SAMR Inc. Announces a Dependable Far-Reaching Solution For Your Electronics Recycling Needs!

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / In the burgeoning electronics recycling industry, there are a lot of companies competing to earn your business. Some are divisions of a major conglomerate, while others have been around for a cup of coffee. But for a company like SAMR Inc. that has been around in excess of 20 years and has made e-waste recycling the heart of their business, their goal is establishing a bond of trust between company & customer and being the best at what they do.

Al Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc., says of the company "We've been in this industry ever since it was just getting off the ground. I take tremendous pride in the fact that we have many companies & towns that we have been providing service to right around the time that we first got started". That, he says, exemplifies a core part of what has been the company's mission statement from day one: moving forward by always remembering their roots & the foundation that they were built on.

SAMR Inc. prides itself on going the extra mile at every stage of the process, from the first customer contact to recycling everything in accordance with all state & federal regulations. To that end, the company's goal is to be there for its customers whenever & wherever they are needed. They are known for quick turnaround times when it comes to arranging pickups. But for a company president who is never content to rest on his laurels, Boufarah is making a move to take that commitment to customer satisfaction a step further.

To meet unprecedented demand for e-waste recycling, SAMR Inc. is partnering with carriers well beyond its standard region of operation, giving it an expanded reach to take on work all over the country. As Boufarah says: wherever you are, whatever your needs are, you can rely on SAMR Inc. to be your one stop destination for e-waste recycling from Albuquerque to Augusta. The company picks up computers, printers, & monitors among other items (generally, anything with a plug or battery), performs secure data destruction to ensure that no information stored on hard drives ever ends up in the wrong hands, and they can pick up material no matter where a need for it can be found.

SAMR Inc. has been a leader in developing solutions for electronic waste transportation & recycling for over 20 years. Since its inception, it has prided itself as being a one stop destination for recycling of all electronic devices in a time when technology is moving faster than ever. For more information about its services, please contact SAMR Inc. at (866) 509-7267 or online at http://www.samrinc.com.

