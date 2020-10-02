BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and member of the Audit & Management Engagement Committee of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC with effect from 1 October 2020.



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



02 October 2020



