BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, October 2
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and member of the Audit & Management Engagement Committee of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC with effect from 1 October 2020.
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
02 October 2020
