Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Fertigung des Covid-19-Schnelltestsytems startet! Milliarden-Konzern bestellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2020 | 14:58
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 2

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and member of the Audit & Management Engagement Committee of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC with effect from 1 October 2020.


Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

02 October 2020

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.