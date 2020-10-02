Pharma companies have been facing increasing pharmaceutical logistics challenges such as shortcomings relating to drug expiry date management, counterfeiting issues that jeopardize the quality of care, and product degradation and recalls. Infiniti's industry experts have over 16 years of expertise in assisting companies across 50+ industries, best prepare for the changing market trends, and overcome key business challenges. Our solutions enable pharma companies to identify and strategize for upcoming market trends, mitigate potential risks, and tackle the challenges of changing market dynamics.

"The growth in the global pharmaceutical industry will be driven by safety concerns and the ability of products to fit in the loop of connectivity and communication. Smart labels, QR scanning, brand protection, and identification are some of the aspects that indicate that the smart packaging industry needs to evolve constantly," says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Recently, pharma companies have struggled due to increasing costs of bringing new formulas into the market and fierce competition in generic medicines. Pharma companies are focusing effort toward re-designing the pharma value chain and turning these roadblocks into opportunities. Smart packaging has been a breakthrough among the several advanced techniques used by pharma companies to enhance performance. Smart packaging enables companies to monitor changes in the product or its environment and act accordingly. Sensor-equipped smart packaging in the pharma industry can help track a product along the supply chain. In their recent article, Infiniti's industry experts discuss the key benefits of smart packaging in the pharma industry.

Infiniti's industry experts highlights the following four benefits of smart packaging in the pharma industry:

Smart packaging solutions make it possible to create labels with information about the product's temperature during the shipping process and storage.

NFC tags used in smart packaging provide patients with the information required to know that they are using the drug as intended.

It enables pharma companies to keep tabs on their stock and manage their inventory levels better.

For clinical trials, smart packaging solutions focus on patient compliance and engagement, avoid errors, and record important data for the trial.

