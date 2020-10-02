Highest rated vendor in the "Product features and satisfaction" category

Fabasoft Approve, the standard product for managing technical documentation and data in industry, has been ranked as the undisputed front-runner in the "Leaders Quadrant" by the independent evaluation platform SoftwareReviews in its recently published 2020 Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant Report. The product clinched the top position both in "product features and satisfaction" as well as in the category "vendor experience and capabilities".

In the course of the evaluation, 14 prominent enterprise content management software providers were rated by their customers. The objective was to map the users' "overall experience" with a vendor's ECM software. This customer survey revealed a high degree of emotional identification by users of Fabasoft Approve and with Fabasoft as a product manufacturer, a fact that is reflected in Fabasoft's "Emotional Footprint" score a whopping +98 points and a stellar recommendation rate of 97%.

SoftwareReviews bases its vendor positioning not only on conventional evaluation criteria such as product functionality and customer satisfaction, it also specifically incorporates more emotionally charged aspects such as perception of service, the ability to resolve conflicts, and the impetus for innovation.

"Decision-makers are increasingly relying on data and feedback from colleagues when choosing software," explains David Piazza, President of SoftwareReviews. "However, data on functionality alone is not enough. The relationship between customer and provider must also be right. We measure this experience with what we call the Emotional Footprint. The strong showing on the Emotional Footprint demonstrates the efforts the company has put towards building strong relationships with its customers."

"We are thrilled about the terrific positioning in the Leaders quadrant as well as the very positive feedback from our users. It is proof of the outstanding work on the part of the Fabasoft team, and underscores the fact that our 'Customer First' philosophy is perfectly in tune with the times," adds Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive at Fabasoft.

Fabasoft Approve

is a cloud-based software product for managing technical documentation and data in industry. With the help of processes that span corporate boundaries, the solution links customers, producers, and suppliers to provide a digital depiction of the entire information lifecycle associated with industrial products such as machines and plants.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an international IT research and consulting firm. The SoftwareReviews reports evaluate and rank products based on feedback from leaders in technology and business as well as from end users.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management.

