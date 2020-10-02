The appointment continues to strengthen AWAKN's industry leading Scientific Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2020) - AWAKN Life Sciences Inc. ("AWAKN") is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Celia Morgan to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Celia Morgan is a Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. She is one Europe's leading Ketamine researchers & investigators and the academic lead for the Exeter Translational Addiction Partnership. Prof. Morgan's research focuses on examining both the benefits and side effects of recreational drugs on cognition, mental health and neurobiology and includes leading the ground-breaking Ketamine for reduction of Alcoholic Relapse clinical trial.

AWAKN's SAB provides strategic scientific counsel as the company implements its vision and strategy across three business lines of clinical research, therapeutic clinics and practitioner training.

Prof. Morgan stated, "I'm very excited to join such a distinguished team with a unique breadth of expertise across the spectrum of psychedelic assisted therapies. Through this synergy, and their vision, AWAKN have the potential to rapidly transform the field, and to oversee the realisation of these compounds as the medicines they richly deserve to be. It's a great privilege to be a part of this."

Dr. Ben Sessa, AWAKN CMO, commented, "Celia Morgan has been a long-time friend and colleague whom I respect and admire; from her earliest days when she conducted highly unique and creative research observing real-life ketamine users in their homes in London, to her latest project; spearheading the UK's largest clinical trial with ketamine psychotherapy for the treatment of alcoholism. Her interests align perfectly with those of us at AWAKN; using psychedelics not purely as pharmacological agents or for managing wellness issues in non-clinical populations; but rather using these important drugs in combination with psychotherapy to develop the best therapies for our worthy patients. She will be a valuable addition to our team, and we are grateful to have her aboard. Welcome Celia!"

Anthony Tennyson, AWAKN CEO, stated, "I am also very pleased that we are adding an advisor with such a deep level of relevant psychedelic experience and pedigree to our Scientific Advisory Board. Celia is working at the leading edge of ketamine research and I am looking forward to working with her and seeking her guidance and counsel on our continued journey."

About Professor Morgan

Celia Morgan is a Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. Prof. Morgan completed her undergraduate degree and Ph.D at University College London (UCL) and completed a scholarship programme at Yale University. After completing her Ph.D Prof. Morgan worked at University of Melbourne as a visiting research fellow, returning to UCL for a fellowship and then Lectureship. She joined University of Exeter as a Senior Lecturer in 2013 and was given a Chair in Psychopharmacology in 2015. Prof. Morgan also holds an Honorary Readership at University College London. Prof. Morgan is the academic lead for both Exeter Translational Addiction Partnership and Ketamine for reduction of Alcoholic Relapse and now co-leads the School of Psychology at Exeter.

About AWAKN Life Sciences

AWAKN Life Sciences is a European focused company dedicated to integrating psychedelics into mental healthcare, working across three divisions of Clinical Research, Medical Psychedelic Clinics and Practitioner Training.

