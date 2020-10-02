Nasdaq Riga decided on October 2, 2020 to apply observation status to AS "VEF Radiotehnika RRR" (RRR1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100972). Observation status is applied to AS "VEF Radiotehnika RRR" according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 8, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the Issuer has not paid the listing fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange and the payment is overdue for more than 6 months. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.