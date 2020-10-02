VIP-Media: Meet Emmon Khan: The Man Behind Multiple Seven Figure E-commerce Stores And Khan Media Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Emmon Khan was born in Pakistan and migrated to the United States with his parents and nothing more than a dream of a better life. Back then, his parents worked paycheck to paycheck. Today, Emmon is a digital marketing expert with 13 years of experience.

After growing up partly in the U.S., Emmon graduated from Ohio State University with an accounting and finance degree and worked for an accounting firm making a five figure annual salary, which he did not like. He decided to look up self help and personal development resources and came up with the book "Think and Grow Rich."

"I purchased and consumed hundreds of books and audio tapes on personal development, and the content I consumed gave me the mindset that I needed to have the success I have today." Emmon recounts.

More than 13 years of experience in the world of management and consulting in more than 500 companies, as well as time spent in China and Japan learning in the world's largest trade fairs, has given Emmon the necessary experience to learn from those businesses and be able to generate more than 8-figure in revenues in his own businesses.

"I did 13 years of management consulting with over 500 companies in all types of industries (manufacturing, automotive, tech, eCommerce, healthcare, financial just to name a few)." Emmon says. "I have been doing eCommerce dropshipping and brand building with Shopify for four years and have generated over 8-figures in sales."

Eventually, Emmon took all the deep financial experience and founded the Khan Media Group, a digital media agency, which is in charge of running drop shipping and branded shopify stores, getting customers and leads for local and national businesses through Facebook, LinkedIn and Snapchat ads, and building e-commerce and dropshipping stores, among other thing.

"At Khan Media Group we also provide full-scale graphic/video design, content, and editing services (logo design, business card design, packaging design, brochure, infographics, flyer, catalog, menus, websites, and others), as well as video and animation services." Emmon shares.

In 2020, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Emmon believes that businesses need to take their digital presence seriously now more than ever. For many businesses, whether they are able to have a digital presence or not will decide whether they stay open through the pandemic.

"Especially in the current 2020 market conditions where the entire world has been affected by COVID-19 virus shutting down the majority of retail businesses. This virus just accelerated what was already inevitable and brought into light what most businesses failed to take seriously, become digital or die." Emmon explains.

So, for those looking to start their business,Emmon advises to be prepared to work long hours, to learn everything you can about the industry you are about to get in, and to not expect overnight results or success because these things take anyone years of hard work.

"Do not expect overnight results and success. There is no such thing." Emmon adds. "Overnight success takes years of hard work. The only overnight success people ever may have is winning the lottery out of pure luck."

Moreover,Emmon not only understands the value of the digital world when growing a business, but also, because he has overcome many obstacles in life, he actually believes that failure does not exist.

"There is no such thing as failure, it's only a learning experience of what didn't work and what did work at the time you tried it. I live by this. Enjoy the journey as much as the end result." Emmon says.

Actually, Emmon believes that in order to combat challenges the most important thing is to have a strong mindset prior to starting the business. This will ensure that when things get tough, you are resilient and stay in the game.

"Having a strong mindset prior to starting any business is probably one of the most important assets you can have. Because when things get tough (they always do), are you going to quit at first sight of failure? Building a business involves a grand vision with your ability to pivot as many times as needed to get to the end goal." Emmon states.

Emmon's next projects include launching several online brands for possible acquisition, coaching, and motivating people to help realize their full potential. Most recently, he was featured in a Tech Money Talks podcast.

Learn more about Emmon Khan and the Khan Media Group here.

