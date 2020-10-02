The Spanish construction conglomerate plans to sell off its ACS Industrial unit, which includes solar and wind project developer Cobra, to French infrastructure giant Vinci.From pv magazine Spain ACS Group has told Spain's National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it is studying a non-binding offer of €5.2 billion ($6.08 billion) from French infrastructure group Vinci to buy its ACS Industrial unit. ACS Industrial also includes ACS Group's Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios subsidiary, which specializes in the construction of large-scale solar projects. A source close to the Spanish engineering ...

