The French government has decided to reduce the planned degression rates for deed-in tariffs, in addition to raising the size limit for projects.From pv magazine France The French Ministry for the Ecological Transition said this week that it will raise the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW. The long-expected measure will go into force after the European Commission has been notified. It is designed to spur development in the commercial PV segment, which has been supported up to now by a series of largely ineffective tenders. In order to boost development ...

