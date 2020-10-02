Only 7% of Europe's residential PV systems are linked with home storage, according to SolarPower Europe. The five largest markets - Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Austria and Switzerland - account for more than 90% of the continent's total installed storage capacity.From pv magazine Germany Europe's residential solar battery market grew by 57% in 2019, with 745 MWh of newly installed systems, SolarPower Europe said this week, noting that the total capacity of home storage paired with residential PV systems reached almost 2 GWh at the end of last year. Despite strong growth, there is still plenty ...

