During the past year DeA Capital has exploited its financial strength and leading Italian position in alternative asset management (AAM) to grow and internationalise its AAM platform, extend its customer reach and enhance its product capability. The agreements with Quaestio Group marked a further important step in this process and should provide additional growth opportunities in less certain economic and market conditions.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
DEA CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de