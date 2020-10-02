Ari Bernstein MD: Personal Development: A Low Risk, High Reward Investment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Warren Buffet has said, "The most important investment you can make is the investment in yourself." Dr. Ari Bernstein, an advisor, investor, and board-certified physician, lives by these words.

Dr. Bernstein began his own journey towards self-development a number of years ago. Although he'd experienced a successful start to his career as a physician, a debilitating back injury in his early thirties forced him to take a step back and re-evaluate his priorities. After years of rehabilitation and transformation of both the mind and body, he would come to consider this painful event to be a gift. How did he come to reach this place of peace and understanding?

According to Dr. Bernstein, "For once, I had the time, life slowed down and I took the opportunity to study every successful person I could find."

Dr. Bernstein began by studying the likes of Dr. Eric Thomas, Jack Canfield, Bob Proctor, Brendon Burchard, Tony Robbins, Napoleon Hill, and multiple time Emmy award winner Nick Nanton. He spent the next few years learning all he could about these successful individuals, attending conferences hosted by Dr. Eric Thomas, network marketing pro Eric Worre, Tony Robbins, and Brendon Burchard. He studied the law of attraction and the book The Secret and one day he got a phone call from Bob Proctor, which is when he realized the law of attraction and all of this stuff actually really works. Dr. Bernstein even went on to become a best selling author with Jack Canfield, from The Secret. This weekend, as we write this article, he is flying out to Hollywood to film the Hollywood Live TV show with Jack Canfield. While not everyone will have the industry connections to develop personal relationships with their self-development heroes, anyone can begin by taking steps towards developing a self-development mentality, and you never know what it might lead to.

The first step in developing this mentality is taking an active role in your own journey. As with many things in life, sitting on the sidelines won't get you very far. The same can be said for one's personal development journey, simply reading the books and listening to podcasts just isn't enough.

"If you want to see real change, you need to take real action," says Dr. Bernstein.

The best place to start is by establishing tangible, outcome-based goals. Dr. Bernstein reiterates the underlying purpose of doing so, while one may not achieve every goal they set out to reach, the process of establishing measurable goals lends clarity, builds resilience, and provides a sense of self that furthers one's values and beliefs.

Dr. Bernstein stresses that personal development is a continuous journey. An athlete wouldn't simply quit their training regime just because they won one game. True practitioners of self-development are always looking forwards and making tactical investments in their own mental, spiritual, and physical health. However, Dr. Bernstein is clear that individuals interested in pursuing their own self-development journey need not start from scratch nor reinvent the wheel. If history has taught us anything, it is that the majority of most successful people share many of the same habits and practices and live by a clear set of principles:

Know Thyself. The most successful people devote time to learning about themselves and building self-awareness. When one understands oneself, the path to creating a mission and reaching goals becomes clear.

Improve Thyself. It goes without saying that successful entrepreneurs are spending time on their own self-improvement through reading, careful study of their industries, and forming healthy physical habits.

Share Thyself. The wisest, most self-aware people know that they did not achieve their goals alone or without help. Hence, these individuals take the time to invest in others, not just financially but through actual time and mentorship.

Through personal investment in oneself, and adopting the principles of history's most successful leaders, anyone can begin their journey towards a better self, optimize efficiency and achieve success. To learn more about what you can do to launch your journey with self-development and Dr. Ari Bernstein, visit https://aribernsteinmd.com/.

Contact Name: Ari Bernstein MD

Website Link: https://aribernsteinmd.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ari.bernstein.33

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aribernsteinmd/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aribernsteinmd?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/arisbernstein

Email Here

Phone Number

SOURCE: Ari Bernstein MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608680/Personal-Development-A-Low-Risk-High-Reward-Investment