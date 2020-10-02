DJ ENERGISME: A new stage in the marketing partnership with Econocom.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: A new stage in the marketing partnership with Econocom. 02-Oct-2020 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. A new stage in the marketing partnership with Econocom Econocom, a European expert in digital transformation, has announced it is deploying Energisme's platform across all of its clients through its Green & Energy division, which specialises in financing energy transformation projects. Under the partnership, Econocom can now offer its clients Energisme's SaaS platform with extended and customisable functionalities to support their energy transformation projects and handle the related monitoring and financing. This partnership, which was established in early 2020, has already led to the supervision of more than 200 of Econocom's client sites. The large-scale rollout of this shared offering announced this week opens up significant development opportunities. For Energisme, this announcement also validates the soundness of the indirect marketing strategy it adopted in recent months. Energisme has already established a broad network of partners (ESN, IoT operators, engineering firms, integrators and VAR, etc.) in this space that propose its white-label solution, which will be central to its future growth. Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of Energisme, says: "We are very proud to have been integrated into Econocom's Green & Energy global offering. It reflects a shared wish by our two companies to provide a strong response to the major challenges around energy performance facing all organisations today. By combining state-of-the-art technological solutions with innovative financing within the same wide-scale marketable offer, this partnership is off to a good start and promises excellent results. About ENERGISME *************** Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. For more information see: https://investir.energisme.fr/ [1] Contacts ******** ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - ECONOCOM EN [2] 1138689 02-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e299c15f558b91ba85d4225cd6c49814&application_id=1138689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0b5dac21543487b7e031a22e9e7aa84&application_id=1138689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

October 02, 2020