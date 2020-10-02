DJ Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 02-Oct-2020 / 18:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad-Hoc Notice Moscow, 02 October 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified holding company, notes the announcement by its portfolio company Ozon that it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Please see the link to Ozon's announcement https://corporate.ozon.ru/tpost/jdt7r966zf-ozon-has-submitted-a-draft-regist ration [1]. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 was RUB 656.9 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [2]. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru [2] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 85371 EQS News ID: 1138695 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8dcc3ef7b3a98730c25a1991402af5e2&application_id=1138695&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1138695&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

