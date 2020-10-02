JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 18 November 2020

Press release

Amsterdam, 2 October 2020

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to be held on 18 November 2020 at 1:00PM CET.

In accordance with the Temporary COVID-19 Justice and Safety Act, the Board of Directors. The meeting can also be followed on JDE Peet's' website.

During this virtual EGM, the following resolution items will addressed:

Proposal to appoint Mr. Fabien Simon as executive member of the Board Proposal to make a technical amendment to JDE Peet's' Directors' Remuneration Policy Proposal to appoint Mr. Frank Engelen as non-executive member of the Board

The agenda with the explanatory notes and other information relevant to the EGM are available on JDE Peet's' website.

Nominee Biographies

Mr. Fabien Simon (1971) is French and currently a non-executive Director of JDE Peet's. He also serves as chairman of JAB's pet care platform. Previously, he was a Partner and the CFO of JAB and was responsible for leading the successful IPO on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange in May 2020. Between August 2014 and January 2019, he was the CFO of Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V., during which time he led its M&A strategy and multiple large-scale integrations. Prior to JDE, he spent 13 years at Mars Inc., holding various finance leadership roles, including Asia Pacific CFO, Vice President and CFO Petcare Europe and Finance Director Europe. Fabien also spent eight years at Valeo in a variety of leadership roles, including Finance Director. He holds a Master's degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Picardie Jules Verne, Amiens and a Chartered Accountant Certificate. He lives in Amsterdam with his wife and three children.

Mr. Frank Engelen (1971) is Dutch and has been a partner of JAB since September 2020. Before becoming a JAB partner, he was a partner of PwC for 17 years, during which time he was a member of the Board of PwC Netherlands for five years, and a member of the Board of PwC Europe for two years. Mr. Frank Engelen holds a Master's degree in tax law and a PhD from the University of Rotterdam.



About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, serving approximately 130 billion cups of coffee and tea in the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

