02.10.2020 | 18:46
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, October 2

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 11,800 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 178.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 10,081,532. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 22,537,400. With effect from 6 October 2020 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 22,537,400. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

2 October 2020

