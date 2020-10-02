Sprint Smartly is Helping International Candidates Reach Their Goal of Moving to the UK for Employment

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / The UK remains as one of the most attractive destinations for international candidates looking for employment. Among the biggest draws for them are the good employment prospects, high quality of living, and diverse job sectors. However, for many foreign candidates, moving and finding a job in the UK entails jumping a few hurdles. One of which is having relevant work experience that majority of employers look for when hiring candidates.

Sprint Smartly, a recruitment company in the UK, is set to help international candidates gain valuable work experience through their mentorship and work experience program in the sectors of software testing, project management, data analysis, business analysis, accounting, human resources and digital marketing. The skills and experience that candidates can obtain from the program will be useful in helping them forward stronger job applications and qualify for roles in the UK.

To seek out qualified candidates they can place and support, the team at Sprint Smartly conducts interviews and assessments year round. Candidates who are successful are then set up for a guaranteed placement with a UK-based company that Sprint Smartly has sourced and established a partnership with. At the start of the program, candidates are also assigned a seasoned mentor who is a specialist in the sector they want to be in.

For 3 months, candidates will be communicating back and forth with their mentor, and will be doing a series of tasks that are a reflection of the functions and situations that entry-level candidates are exposed to in the sector they have chosen. They can also use this opportunity to ask questions and seek advice and feedback from their mentor.

To make sure that international candidates can undertake and complete their work experience comfortably and at their own terms, Sprint Smartly delivers their program remotely. That means candidates can do it anywhere in the world and anytime they desire, without disrupting their full-time work or studies.

Upon completing the program, Sprint Smartly ensures that candidates will be provided with employment support to move their applications forward. Their team coordinates with host companies and mentors to request for references and recommendation letters that candidates can use to support their visa application. If additional visa support is needed, Sprint Smartly can discuss with candidates what other possible solutions they can provide.

Most graduates in the UK need to obtain work experience apart from holding a degree to be successful in the country's job market. The same thing applies to international candidates who want to set foot in the country and find a job there. However, they have to face more hurdles compared to those who are already in the UK. They need to find UK companies who are willing to host them for placement and assist them in their visa application-things that are challenging to do.

Sprint Smartly is trying to make the process more manageable for international candidates to build their work experience with UK companies through their program. Their initiative has a transformative power that can truly help international candidates realise their goal of moving and finding employment in the UK.

