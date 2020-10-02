DJ PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Linz (pta028/02.10.2020/20:30) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: S&T AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 Straße, Hausnr: Industriezeile 35 PLZ: 4021 Ort: Linz, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 30.09.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in % (Summe Summe Anteile in % (Summe Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte (Summe 7.a.) 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) 7.a. + 7.b.) des Emittenten neu 3,91 0,00 3,91 66.096.103 letzte 4,99 0 4,99 Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Absolut direkt (§ 130 Absolut indirekt (§ 133 Direkt in % (§ 130 Indirekt in % (§ 133 Aktien BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A0E9W5 0 2.587.397 0,00 3,91 Summe: 2.587.397 3,91

b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe:

b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Physisches oder Cash Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instruments Laufzeit Settlement absolut % Summe:

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen

Direkt Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/ Total von Ziffer Name kontrolliert Stimmrechte in Aktien sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) durch Ziffer (%) 1 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. 2 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. 3 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT UK Limited 4 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. BNP PARIBAS ASSET 5 MANAGEMENT Participations 1 S.A.S. 6 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1,5 MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. 7 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT BE Holding S.A. 8 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 7 MANAGEMENT NL Holding N.V. 9 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 8 MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V.

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: 0.34% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Participations S.A.S. (which is wholly owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.) and 99.66% is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

The detailed percentage of the total voting rights under BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. are 3.91%: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S 2.89% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited 0.99% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. 0.02% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. 0.02%

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. is exercising 1.89% shares for direct holdings for own portfolio with no legal personality, 0.16% for indirect holdings for own portfolio with legal personality and 0.84% via proxy voting from BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg portfolios with legal personality.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. is exercising 0.02% of shares via proxy voting from BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg portfolio with legal personality.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. is exercising 0.02% shares for indirect holdings for own portfolio with legal personality,

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited is exercising 0.99% shares for direct holdings for BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. portfolios with no legal personality.

Datum 02.10.2020

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

[ Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1601663400218 ]

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2020 14:31 ET (18:31 GMT)