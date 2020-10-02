Steve Buchanan Omaha Gives Top Tips For Struggling Small Businesses During The COVID Crisis

Small Businesses Have It Harder Than Ever: Steve Buchanan of Omaha Gives Advice For Coming Back Strong

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Currently, small business owners have it difficult, no matter what their industry. While restaurants and other in-person service industry businesses are getting attention across the board, other small businesses are struggling also. With potential customers out of a job, it can be hard to drum up new business. Steve Buchanan of Omaha provides his top tips for keeping small businesses open as the world attempts to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Placing yourself first can seem like the last thing to do right now, but it's important, according to Steve Buchanan of Omaha. During a time when your employees and customers (no matter how few) are depending on you more than ever, it's key that you keep your body and mind in the best shape possible. This means making time for exercise and healthy food, managing stress, and getting the sleep that you need. COVID-19 is universal, and it's integral to keep your body's defenses as strong as possible in order to effectively run your business, according to Steve Buchanan.

It's paramount to adjust your budget, helping your business to tread above the water. Steve Buchanan of Omaha recommends checking your finances more often than usual and even meeting with a financial advisor more often to ensure that you're continuing to make forward progress. Steve Buchanan understands the temptation to ignore difficult finances, but doing so can set your business up for disaster.

Setting goals is also an important part of staying afloat during these trying times, according to Steve Buchanan of Omaha. It can be tempting to forgo long-term planning in favor of giving more attention on the day to day, but doing so can be deadly to your business. Steve Buchanan recommends carrying on with goal setting as normally as possible. Share your goals with your employees and investors so that they can see you're putting in the tough work that it takes to keep your business moving forward.

Steve Buchanan of Omaha also recommends connecting with similar business owners in order to get the mentorship and support that you need in order to do well during the coronavirus pandemic. When you talk with others who are in a similar boat, you'll be able to bounce ideas off of one another, allowing you to implement new strategies to keep your business moving forward. You'll also be able to get some relief in knowing that you're not alone in your struggles and that these tough times do not have to mean the end of the business that you've worked so hard to build up from the ground.

