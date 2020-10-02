Tree of Knowledge International Corp.: Tree of Knowledge Announces Resumption of Trading and Provides 2020-21 Business Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Tree of Knowledge International Inc. (CSE:TOKI) ("TOKI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday, October 5, 2020. In connection with the resumption of trading, management of the Company would like to provide the following updates with respect to its recent corporate governance changes and 2020-2021 business direction for the creation of shareholder value.

Following its recent annual meeting, and as disclosed in its press release dated August 13, 2020, TOKI has made significant changes in the board of directors and internal governance policy implementations. This included the appointment of Mr. Ommid John Faghani as the new CEO of the Company. In addition, the Company would like to announce that Mr. Faghani has assumed the roles of Chairman and interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Faghani is the president of Newland Financial Inc., a private financial, investment and lending company with a long history of successful financial and educational management. In addition, TOKI has implemented significant cost cutting strategies to move on from the challenges of the past and support the plan of action for the next 12 months.

TOKI is expanding its core clinical services into virtual care, mental health and wellness within its clinics and embarking on virtual technology, innovation, and knowledge to empower and engage both patients and care providers to achieve comprehensive integrative medical care and wellness. The Company is negotiating to establish a network of 12 clinics with over 200,000 patients and embarking on technology, innovation, and knowledge to empower and involve both patients and care providers to achieve comprehensive integrative medical care and wellness.

In addition, TOKI's multi-disciplinary clinics, along with Dr. Andrew Weil's Centre of Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, are planning to start Post COVID-19 and Integrative Chronic Pain program collaborations. The need for comprehensive integrative care is felt in many areas of medicine, especially in Post COVID-19 recovered patients who are left with multiple organ chronic conditions as well as in chronic pain patients. The Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona is internationally recognized for its innovative educational programs, evidence-based clinical practice, and research in the field of integrative medicine. Graduates of this program, including one of TOKI's physician members, are now guiding more than 8 million patients to take a greater role in their health and healing.

TOKI is focusing on using technology for lifting barriers to care that would combine advanced virtual patient education platforms with virtual and in-person clinical programs to enhance treatment outcomes for this pandemic era and the following recovery period. All of the Company's clinics are strictly following health protocols to ensure the safety of our patients as well as our frontline medical staff.

The Company's strategy is focused on the overall wellness of patients that includes mental as well as physical health. Using My Wellness Coach App, Mypain.ca and ZENDOSE virtual educational and care platforms along with structured clinical programs, TOKI intends to focus and become a leader in integrative medical care. The mypain.ca website will be the core of TOKI's education and wellness programs. The Company is investing in developing this site to educate and guide patients with their treatment options and strategies.

COVID-19 has introduced a new chapter in telemedicine and telehealth. TOKI is taking this opportunity to offer many products and services online. These include medical consultation as well as educational programs that include health education. The Company is working in conjunction with the Zendose application as the primary platform we are planning to use for providing services for mental wellness, depression, and anxiety. This platform provides online mental health assessments and, education and treatment according to patient needs. During the COVID-19 crisis, mental health and wellness have become more than ever a major health priority.

OJ Faghani, CEO of TOKI, said, "TOKI has trademarked its own brand of natural remedies and supplements. We are excited about this new line as it will cover Health Canada approved immunity boosting supplements and pain remedies, skincare, functional herbal teas, and other wellness products. TOKI plans to bring these products to the market in Q1 2021. TOKI is focusing its US EVR-CBD product development on areas of pain, anxiety, sleep, and opioid reduction."

Ryerson University's Faculty of Science and Tree of Knowledge International Corp (TOKI) are continuing their research project to develop a new nanotechnology-enhanced delivery method for cannabinoids and other therapeutic molecules. Added to the initial goal of creating targeted treatments for pain conditions is a pioneering application to combat cancerous tumors. TOKI is also continuing the human clinical trials for a proprietary therapeutic hand held ultrasound device.

Further to is press release dated August 31, 2020, the Company would also like to provide a second update on the status of the filing of its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period and June 30, 2020.

On May 20, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made during the period of June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") has enacted Instrument 51-505 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("OSC 51-505").

The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to OSC 51-505 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file interim financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 (the " Interim Financial Statements ") within 60 days of the Company's second quarter as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102

") within 60 days of the Company's second quarter as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102 the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the " Interim MD&A ") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company's second quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company's second quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and the requirement to file certifications of the Interim Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Interim Financial Statements and Interim MD&A, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company is continuing to work diligently to be in a position to file the Interim Filings on or before October 13, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About Tree of Knowledge

TOK is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOK is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

