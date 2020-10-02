Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 03.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Nach Meldung die Mega-Chance für die neue Börsenwoche mit Adastra!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
02.10.20
11:12 Uhr
0,132 Euro
+0,012
+9,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1230,14202.10.
0,1280,13902.10.
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2020 | 23:08
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the company has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $756,850.45 from the issuance of 3,784,252 units of the Company ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of AMY (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for the two years following the issuance of the Warrant.

Insiders (as that term is defined under TSX Venture Exchange policies) have purchased 60,000 Units in the first tranche. Finder's fees payable on the first tranche total $35,817.05 cash. All securities issued under this first tranche are subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on February 3, 2021.

As previously announced, the Company is conducting the private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608969/American-Manganese-Inc-Closes-First-Tranche-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.