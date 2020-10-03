1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
|Grove, Wantage
|OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|http://www.williamsf1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63096 03.10.2020
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de