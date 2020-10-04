Qatar Foundation's Stars Of Science Selects Season 12's Top Eight Innovators

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight innovators have distinguished themselves during the auditions for Qatar Foundation's Stars of Science moving on to compete to become this season's Top Arab Innovator.

"Selecting this crop of contestants was not easy, as they had to prove that both their ideas and their pitching skills stood apart from the best that Arab youth has to offer," said Professor Abdelhamid El-Zoheiry, Stars of Science jury member. "This season's contestants come from a wide variety of disciplines, showcasing an incredibly diverse pool of ideas."

Mohammad Almogahwi, a Kuwaiti periodontist, joined with his Automated Hands-Free Toothbrush, which includes a U-shaped mouthpiece designed for effective teeth brushing, especially for people with special needs. Sarah Aboerjaib, a fellow Kuwaiti engineer, earned her place with the Fractured Bone Optical Scanner; a handheld device that uses near-infrared rays to detect bone fractures or abnormalities in the human body.

Wadah Malaeb, a biomedical engineer from Lebanon, entered with his Ductal Organoid-on-a-Chip. The invention provides a suitable environment in which cells can grow as if they were in the human body, enabling crucial drug testing.

Azzam Alwan, a Lebanese PhD holder in machine learning, reached the top eight with his 3D Biometric for Information Security; a software that secures mobile phones through memorizing the user's handwriting patterns. Qatari computer engineer Eiman Al-Hamad is entering the Stars of Science workshop with her Arabic Conversation Fraud Detection program, which detects phone fraud through technology that supports the Arabic language.

Ahmad Fathalla, an Egyptian automotive system engineer, convinced the jury with his Educational Platform Using Electronic Cubes. Designed for children, it comprises a set of computerized cubes covered in screens, delivering interactive English and Arabic games with a psychoeducational focus.

Palestinian engineering student and first responder volunteer Jamal Shaktour joined with his Dual Mask Rescue Pack; a portable air filtration and mask system designed to help first responders protect themselves and those in danger. Othman Abu Laban, a Jordanian mechanical engineer, secured his place with his Adaptive Car Headrest, which protects drivers and passengers from whiplash in an accident by automatically adjusting its position to provide a safety buffer for their heads.

Do you have what it takes to be on Season 13? The show is accepting applications for next season until December 1, 2020. Visit https://www.starsofscience.info/ to register and for full broadcast guide.

