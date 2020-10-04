Finexpo inc: Introducing the UNICAP Crypto Exchange-Traded Fund & DeFi Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2020 / The UNICAP.Finance project offers a crypto exchange-traded fund (CETF) that holds digital assets such as cryptocurrency, tokens, and coins. The company created FINEXPO and currently has a total value of $250,686 locked into the fund accounts.

The UNICAP team has analyzed the market and created a secure, profitable, and transparent token fund with a DeFi ecosystem. Users on the platform can access lucrative DeFi instruments such as token staking and liquidity pool investment.

Participants in the project can earn additional profits from their inactive crypto assets by creating a collective crypto investment fund.

The CETF divides ownership of itself into UCAP tokens held by investors; thus, each token holder indirectly owns the fund's assets. CETFs are priced continuously throughout the 24-hour-trading, thus guaranteeing price transparency.

The UNICAP Pre Public Swap Level 1

UNICAP allows users to swap UCAP tokens for some of the most liquid and promising tokens such as USDT, TUSD, USDC, PAX, BUSD, and DAI.

Their pre-public swap level 1 will offer 300,000 UCAP (0.30%) at USD 0.8 - 1 per UCAP while the private swap offers 250,000 UCAP (0.20%) at USD 0.8 per UCAP. The total sale allocation is capped at 100 million tokens.

The token swap to user funds is multi-leveled with a minimum of 90 levels. The price will increase by $0.1 on every next level (300,000 - 1,000,000 tokens).

The starting price for the token sale is $1-$1.5, which will increase up to more $20 by the end of allocation of all tokens, allowing the first fund investors to earn lucrative returns.

Users collectively invest in the fund by swapping their crypto funds to UCAP tokens. The swapped UCAP tokens are allocated at the fund accounts and will initially be 90% collateralized with real crypto assets and liquidity tokens.

The company management will reserve 10% of the supply allocation for control, development, and listings at the leading exchanges. This reserve fund will also support the UNICAP ecosystem via project advertisements, referral programs, and airdrops.

After the pre-public swap period, tokens will be listed on Bittrex, OKEX, Huobi, Binance, FTX, BitHumb, UpBit, BitFinex, and more. Liquidity pools will also be created at all leading DeFi platforms. After Pre Public Swap Levels and listings are finalized, tokens will swap at a price set by each exchange.

Swap UCAP Tokens to the "Buy Back" Fund

Following the initial token listing, investors will have the opportunity to buy UCAP tokens into Stablecoins via the "Buy Back" fund. This feature will be available after level 90 with the minimum "Buy Back" swap amount set at 5,000 USDT.

All tokens returned to the collective fund will be frozen and swapped to cryptocurrency in the future with 5% off commission.

Alternatively, investors can use their tokens as a financial instrument for DeFi liquidity pools on Uniswap or exchange trading.

Join the UNICAP Token Sale Now!

The UNICAP CETF and the DeFi ecosystem provides a transparent, reliable, and low-risk platform for investors to earn income from collateralized token swaps.

Interested investors can join the platform by opening a Personal Account at https://invest.unicap.finance.

Referral program 5% and internal exchange.

The UNICAP team also expects professionalism and courteousness at all times. Any FUD/bad behavior/bad language/spam from any member will result in an instant ban.

All members should also be aware of scammers. Admins on the platform won't PM directly (to prevent spoofing) and never ask for payments.

Contact:

Contact: Margarita Yakupova

Company: Finexpo Inc

Address: Singapore, Singapore

Phone: +442071002174

Email: margo@finexpo.org

Website: https://finexpo.org

SOURCE: Finexpo Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609030/Introducing-the-UNICAP-Crypto-Exchange-Traded-Fund-DeFi-Ecosystem