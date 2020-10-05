



TOKYO, Oct 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Aiming to strengthen competitiveness in the digital age, Fujitsu proudly announces the full launch of a company-wide DX(1) project in October 2020. The project, dubbed Fujitra (Fujitsu Transformation) aims at a complete reevaluation and shift in business processes, organizations, and corporate culture, in addition to products, services, and business models.Under the leadership of Takahito Tokita, CEO and Representative Director of Fujitsu Limited and Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDXO), and Yuzuru Fukuda, Corporate Executive Officer, CIO and Deputy- CDXO of Fujitsu Limited, who joined the company from SAP Japan Co., Ltd. in April 2020, the Fujitra project will accelerate transformation within the Fujitsu Group across different units and regions.The targets of this ambitious transformation initiative represent important challenges in management and at the operational-level, ranging from the creation of new business, the growth of strategic business, and the enhancement of profitability of existing businesses, to the standardization and streamlining of various internal processes, talent management, and working environment. Fujitsu will apply design thinking, agile methodology, and other frameworks to tackle these persistent problems while listening to the voices of customers and employees.In recent years, industry frameworks and business models are changing at an unprecedented speed, as revealed by the emergence of disruptive innovators using digital technology to upend existing paradigms in all industries.In the spirit of transformative innovation, and to demonstrate its commitment to its Purpose(2)-"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"-Fujitsu will invest more than 100 billion JPY in this project to promote its own transformation. Fujitsu will also leverage the results and know-how gained through this project in its solutions and services, contributing to the resolution of social issues by utilizing digital technology as a partner for its customers.This initiative will also be introduced at "Fujitsu ActivateNow", an online global event to be held from Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Company-wide DX Project "Fujitra" Overview1.Management Leadership and a Structure for Company-Wide ImplementationThis project will proceed under the following implementation structureManagement LeadershipThe project will be carried out under the leadership of all management members, with the CDXO Tokita serving as the project owner, while Deputy-CDXO Fukuda will be the project leader.Select DX Officers from Various Divisions and RegionsDX Officers responsible for each of the 15 corporate and business units as well as five overseas regions will be selected, and they will be responsible for promoting reforms across divisions, advance company-wide measures in each division and region, and lead DX at each division level.Establishment of DX Designer RoleOn October 1st, Fujitsu established the CDXO Division, a DX promotion organization, directly under the CEO/CDXO. In addition, a diverse range of talent, including designers, agile coaches, sales and System Engineers, internal IT, finance and accounting, in addition to public and investor relations professionals, are selected as DX Designers to promote activities alongside DX Officers.2. Focus on Culture Transformation, Implementing and Developing Various FrameworksFujitsu will transform rigid corporate cultures such as "vertical division between different units" and "overplanning" by utilizing frameworks such as Fujitsu's Purpose, design-thinking, and agile methodology.The company has established the DX Project Statement(3) with the aim to continuously adapt to the constant changes in the society.3. Data-driven Management (One Fujitsu program)By standardizing global and group-wide management, business processes, data, and IT on a single system, the ability to grasp operational status and make forecasts of future conditions will be a reality, and real-time actions based on the latest data and optimization of operations will become possible at all levels from management to the field. With an emphasis on data standardization and advanced use, all information is centralized in real time to create a Fujitsu digital twin.One Fujitsu covers all major operations, and as the first initiative, the company will start (One ERP Project) in core operations (ERP).Furthermore, standardization of business process data, which represents a key element of the initiative, will be promoted by data and process owners(4) selected for each major business process under the CEO.4. Promotion of DX Based on Feedback from Customer and Employees (VOICE program)To ensure that DX initiatives reflect the opinions of customers and employees, Fujitsu will introduce a common digital service throughout the company to collect and analyze quantitative and qualitative data frequently and to manage actions based on such data. This will enable decision-makers in the organization to analyze and understand issues and signs of change in the future on a rolling basis, taking into account diverse perspectives and opinions, and to speed up the improvement cycle.(1) Digital Transformation (DX)The use of data and advanced technologies such as AI, IT, cloud, and 5G to transform innovative services and business processes.(2) Purpose:The company's raison d'etre and role to play. The company defines its Purpose as "Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."(3) DX Project StatementIn promoting the DX project, Fujitsu has summarized its important corporate culture mindset into 9 statements and made them available to employees.(4) Data and Process OwnerMembers are selected for each major business processes including management of business deals, accounting and procurement. DPOs promote the standardization of data and business process across businesses, regions and groups.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.