Flor de Caña Rum And Laki Kane Partner To Create A Zero Waste Cocktail For London Cocktail Week

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum brand, has partnered with Laki Kane, London's most renowned rum bar, to create a zero waste cocktail that will be offered exclusively during the 2020 edition of London Cocktail Week.

To create the "Sustainable Vice" cocktail, Georgi Radev, co-owner of Laki Kane and award-winning bartender, travelled around the London area to visit multiple produce stores and fishmongers to collect their leftovers, which are later used to forge the actual ingredients (tepache, oleo saccharum, foam) of the cocktail.

"Sustainable Vice", made with Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum, will be served in a re-usable and natural jícara fruit cup that was handmade by local artisans in Nicaragua. At an affordable price of £6, the "Sustainable Vice" cocktail is more than just a flavorful delight, it also contributes to waste reduction and empowering artisan communities.

"It's absolutely fantastic to partner with a brand like Flor de Caña, with whom we share the mentality of being sustainable and eco-friendly, to create this amazing zero waste cocktail, which I'm sure the attendees of London Cocktail Week will love," said Georgi Radev.

Globally, Flor de Caña is recognized as an industry leader for its sustainable practices, being the only spirit in the world to be both carbon neutral and Fair Trade certified. In addition, its been distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy for over a decade and has planted 50,000 trees annually since 2005.

