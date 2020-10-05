Ingeteam said its Ingecon Sun Storage 1Play hybrid inverter is now compatible with second-life batteries from BeePlanet Factory electric vehicles.From pv magazine Spain Inverter manufacturer Ingeteam and Spain-based storage system provider BeePlanet Factory have tested and certified the compatibility of the BeeBattery Home battery with Ingeteam's Ingecon Sun Storage 1Play hybrid inverter. The companies have said that the joint use of the two technologies will allow the deployment of hybrid solutions combining PV generation and energy storage in isolated mode, backup mode (UPS), and self-consumption ...

