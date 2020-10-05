Comoil SA is seeking approval for two solar plants with capacities of 62.2 MW and 44.8 MW. It wants to install them in an industrial zone in Macchiareddu, Sardinia.Switzerland-based Comoil SA plans to build two PV power plants with a combined capacity of 107 MW at an industrial zone of Macchiareddu, Sardinia. The company is seeking approval for a 62.2 MW plant and a 44.8 MW facility. They would be likely used to power the company's operations, or the electricity could be sold to nearby industrial consumers through private power purchase agreements. The industrial area is located near the municipality ...

