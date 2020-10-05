WINCANTON PLC - Change of Director details

5 October 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("the Company")

Notification of change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Wincanton plc announces that one of its Non-executive Directors, Tony Bickerstaff, who is a member of the Company's Audit and Nomination Committees will step down as Chief Financial Officer of Costain Group plc with effect from 30 November 2020.

