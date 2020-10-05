Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
05.10.20
08:34 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2020 | 08:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linas Agro Group: Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacity by 89%

UAB Dotnuva Baltic, a subsidiary of AB Linas Agro Group, that provides services and goods to farmers, has planned the development of its activities. The company is strengthening its seed preparation capacity and will invest EUR 1.3 million in a modern warehouse in Dotnuva (Kedainiai district) to help ensure the most efficient logistics chain.

Construction of the new seed warehouse is scheduled to begin in early 2021 and be completed in August, ahead of the new fall season. Storage capacity in Dotnuva will increase by 89% - a warehouse of 3.5 thousand sq. meters will be able to store 2.1 thousand tons of seeds.

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.